Objects in Space 4/23/19: Do I have to call you Lady Stark now?

Carly Lane
Apr 23, 2019

Alright, so. Yours truly may have just gotten out of seeing Avengers: Endgame today, but this is a spoiler-free post. You know why? Because I'm not one of those lame-os who likes to spoil a movie for other people who haven't seen it yet. I won't even give you a spoiler-free reaction, because I don't want anything to corrupt your potential feelings. Instead, all I'll say is that you should go and see it for yourself.

But we're going to have an intense nerd weekend, between Endgame and the Battle of Winterfell over on Game of Thrones, and why not prepare for at least one by reading some good GoT-related pieces?

- Game of Thrones reminds us to never underestimate a girl. (Vulture)
- Arya and Game of Thrones’ sexual awakening. (The Daily Beast)
- Why Brienne of Tarth is the Game of Thrones MVP of “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.” (Nerdist)
- Daenerys might turn into a villain in Game of Thrones’ Season 8. (Harper’s Bazaar)

