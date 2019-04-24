Objects in Space 4/24/19: It's all coming down to the endgame

There are two types of people: those who have already seen Avengers: Endgame and those who haven't. I've fallen firmly into the first category since yesterday and frankly, it's a little surreal to be looking at the end of this particular branch of the MCU — at least as we know it, for right now.

Real talk, though: how many times are you planning on seeing it before it leaves theaters?

- In honor of Brienne of Tarth, enjoy these romances featuring lady knights in shining armor. (Frolic)

- The anti-Avengers: In indie gem Fast Color, a powerful new superhero story is born. (The LA Times)

- Why did Game of Thrones turn on Daenerys Targaryen? (Slate)

- In its obsession with spectacle, has Marvel forgotten all about good storytelling? (The National Post)

