Alexandra Neonakis Artists Alley
Artists Alley: Alexandria Neonakis sketches Ellie from The Last of Us
Luke Perry
Twitter bids an emotional goodbye to Luke Perry during his final episode of Riverdale
Avengers Endgame Poster
Objects in Space 4/24/19: It's all coming down to the endgame
Karen Gillan Avengers Endgame Red Carpet
WATCH: Avengers: Endgame world premiere red carpet **Spoiler-Free**
Carly Lane
Apr 24, 2019

There are two types of people: those who have already seen Avengers: Endgame and those who haven't. I've fallen firmly into the first category since yesterday and frankly, it's a little surreal to be looking at the end of this particular branch of the MCU — at least as we know it, for right now.

Real talk, though: how many times are you planning on seeing it before it leaves theaters?

- In honor of Brienne of Tarth, enjoy these romances featuring lady knights in shining armor. (Frolic)
- The anti-Avengers: In indie gem Fast Color, a powerful new superhero story is born. (The LA Times)
- Why did Game of Thrones turn on Daenerys Targaryen? (Slate)
- In its obsession with spectacle, has Marvel forgotten all about good storytelling? (The National Post)

