Objects in Space 4/25/19: This is the fight of our lives

Well, this is it, folks. As of tonight, those of you who were able to score tickets among the many, many theaters offering are probably settling into your seats for your first official viewing of Avengers: Endgame. It's hard to believe we've gotten to this point after 10 years of movies and a cinematic universe that has really redefined the way we watch, enjoy, critique, and engage with superhero movies.

Truly, this is the end of an era.

- 13 Going on 30 turns 15 and we should all celebrate it by admitting it’s a better movie than Big. (Decider)

- Avengers: Endgame doesn’t just mark the end of the Avengers as we know them. (GQ)

- A definitive guide to who’s probably going to die in the Battle of Winterfell on Game of Thrones. (Harper’s Bazaar)

- Historical dramas finally show black and LGBTQ characters thrive. Here's why that matters. (USA Today)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.