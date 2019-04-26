Latest Stories

Objects in Space 4/26/19: They will resist

Contributed by
15380573_10207396546171503_3496739127412272574_n.jpg
Carly Lane
Apr 26, 2019

I'm guessing that if you're clicking on this, you're either looking forward to the Battle of Winterfell coming up on Game of Thrones OR you're looking for all the Avengers: Endgame content you can after seeing that epic movie. Who among us doesn't need to process after those three hours? If you don't, you're made of stronger stuff than I.

- How “Khaleesi” became shorthand for a strong, empowered woman. (Vox)
- Just what is Game of Thrones’ Night King up to, anyway? (Vulture)
- Why was this crucial friendship sidelined in Avengers: Endgame? SPOILERS within. (Vanity Fair)
- Celebrities vs. critics: why this battle has no winners. (Variety)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

