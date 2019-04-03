Objects in Space 4/3/19: Between science and superstition

We're halfway through the week, but we've also launched the start of a very exciting initiative on Twitter with FANGRRLS: the MCU Rewatch initiative. That's right: (almost) every day this month, Team FANGRRLS is going to be watching and livetweeting our way through every single MCU movie leading up to the release of Avengers: Endgame and whatever Clint's whole deal is in that newest trailer.

If you want to join in, feel free to hang out with us every night under the hashtag #FANGRRLSAssemble!

- Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone revival is as brilliant as you’d hoped. (The Daily Dot)

- The evolution of Game of Thrones’ Sansa Stark, explained by her costumes. (Vox)

- Shahadi Wright Joseph opens up about a possible Us sequel, impressing her parents, and perfecting an evil doppelganger. (Teen Vogue)

- How Gemma Chan became a trailblazer of Hollywood’s inclusion movement. (Harper’s Bazaar)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.