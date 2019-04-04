Objects in Space 4/4/19: I'm finally set free

Latest Stories

Contributed by
Carly Lane
Apr 4, 2019

Is there even anything better than a Thirstday? Well, maybe a Friday, because that's when you know the weekend is nearly upon us. But we're celebrating Thirstday in style tonight here on SYFY FANGRRLS — technically, on our Twitter account — with a livetweeting of the first Thor movie at 8 PM EST/5 PM PST. You know you want to join in!

- Archive of Our Own’s Hugo Nomination is a win for marginalized fandom. (Hypable)
- Jordan Peele isn’t reinventing horror; we’re just finally ready to face the horrors of real life. (Observer)
- Fifty shades of white: the long fight against racism in romance novels. (The Guardian)
- How the women of Captain Marvel plan to conquer Hollywood, together. (Vanity Fair)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

