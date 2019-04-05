Objects in Space 4/5/19: Look vulnerable

Latest Stories

Contributed by
Carly Lane
Apr 5, 2019

Happy Friday, friends! Not only is it arguably a day made better with the knowledge that we'll all be chilling soon, but we'll be doing it in FANGRRLS style over on Twitter tonight as we continue our watch through the MCU movies. Tonight's abtastic fare is none other than Captain America: The First Avenger, and yours truly will be livetweeting all the best moments. In fact, by the time you read this we'll be about an hour in, so it's not too late to join!

- On Killing Eve, Jodie Comer’s villain is delightfully dangerous. Here’s why. (The New York Times)
- Brie Larson's directorial debut, Unicorn Store, is a joyous celebration of femininity. (The Independent)
- A song of Samwise Gamgee: in praise of fiction’s least likely hero. (Lit Reactor)
- Emma Tammi blends horror and Western with the chilling The Wind. (Box Office Pro)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

