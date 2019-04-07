Objects in Space 4/7/19: Oh hey, what's up? I'm a superhero

The weekend really does go by way too fast, doesn't it? I feel like I barely got to enjoy Saturday and it's already Sunday, but I guess that's just a sign of how productive I've been. Really, it's amazing how time flies when you're up to your elbows in all the chores you've got to do around the house.

Don't worry; I solemnly swear that I will be taking time out to enjoy the remainder of the weekend, including the conclusion to an ongoing marathon of the currently-released Chucky movies. How are you treating yo' self today?

- Shazam and the rise of the TV star superhero. (THR)

- How to tell if you’re a real gamer or just a poser pretending to be one. (Pajiba)

- From Pet Sematary to It: why is Stephen King’s work so scary? (The Independent)

- Plagiarism, ‘book-stuffing’, clickfarms ... the rotten side of self-publishing. (The Guardian)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.