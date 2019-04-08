Latest Stories

Legends of Tomorrow Nate
The team (and Nixon) tells the truth, plus a surprise death in the latest Legends of Tomorrow
Into the Badlands 309, Gaius
Exclusive: Into the Badlands' Lewis Tan talks Gaius' future in 'Cobra Fang, Panther Claw'
A zombie meances in the World War Z video game
Gaming: World War Z spills all the zombies; Overwatch has a Storm Rising; more
NASA Azure Rockets
Whoa! Norwegians mistake NASA rocket tests for alien lights in the night sky
killing_eve_2-7.jpg

Objects in Space 4/8/19: A comfortable psychopath

Carly Lane
Apr 8, 2019

There's no indication that this week is going to be more insane and ridiculous than any other — except for, oh, the Big Premiere at the end of it all. That's right: Game of Thrones is coming back, and with it the kickoff of the final season of all that epicness. Really, it's the end of an era, and I'm not sure I know how to feel about it yet.

- Serial killer as Instagram influencer? On Killing Eve’s cool girl assassin Villanelle. (Lit Hub)
- 10 great Stephen King stories that are ripe for film adaptation. (Vox)
- Is Captain Marvel super queer? An investigation. (Advocate)
- Why doesn’t Batman just kill people? (Polygon)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

