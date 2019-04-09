Latest Stories

Objects in Space 4/9/19: You've arrived just in time

Contributed by
15380573_10207396546171503_3496739127412272574_n.jpg
Carly Lane
Apr 9, 2019

Where were you when you realized that Hellboy is coming out this week? For me, it was a revelation that broke in tandem with another realization, because not only is the latest movie featuring the big red guy coming out this week, it's also coming out on my birthday! Double excitement.

Do you know what else I'm excited for, though? SYFY FANGRRLS' continuing livetweet through the MCU movies! Tonight we're taking on Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and tomorrow will be the very first Guardians of the Galaxy, so make sure you're following us on Twitter so you don't miss out.

- Why Archive of Our Own’s surprise Hugo nomination is such a big deal. (Slate)
- Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer loves being your queer, murdery girlfriend. (Vulture)
- Before it was the biggest series on Earth, Game of Thrones was just another HBO drama. (TV Guide)
- Daniel Dae Kim on Hellboy, Asian superheroes and rom-coms. (The Nerds of Color)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

