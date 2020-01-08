WIRE Buzz: Netflix's October Faction hunts first trailer; Gun, With Occasional Music to TV; more

You know, it's really not easy out there for a pair of monster hunters, especially when you are simply trying to raise some kind, well-adjusted teenagers! Just the same, Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming adaption of the IDW comic October Faction, and it looks like it's gunna be one fun ride.

Netflix announced it was developing Steve Niles and Damien Worm's The October Faction into a series last September. The series follows Fred (J.C. MacKenzie) and Deloris Allen (Tamara Taylor), who, after Fred's father dies, return to their hometown in New York along with their 17-year-old twins. The twins, Geoff (Gabriel Darku) and Viv (Aurora Burghart) think their parents are super lame insurance sales reps, but (SHOCK!) they are actually trained assassins who hunt monsters. Of course, being teens, they have a few secrets of their own. A family of secrets, humor, horror, and monsters? Yes, please.

Here's your first look:

Video of October Faction | Season 1 Official Trailer | Netflix

October Faction is produced by High Park Entertainment along with IDW Entertainment. The series was adapted and created by Damian Kindler (American Gods, Krypton), who is pulling the added duties of showrunner and executive producer.

Season 1 premieres Jan. 23 on Netflix.

(via CBR)

Legendary Television has announced its plans to develop a TV series from Gun, With Occasional Music, Jonathan Lethem's 1994 satirical, sci-fi novel that was nominated for a Nebula Award for Best Novel.

Per Deadline, "The novel is a blend of sci-fi, noir and satire, set in the near future in a trippy world. Evolved animals are part of society, the government placates its citizens with free mind-numbing drugs, and the police monitor people by their karma levels."

The story is based around a private investigator named Conrad Metcalf who can't seem to catch a break. His last client just up and got murdered on him, and now Metcalf has to clear his name. Should be easy enough considering he didn't kill his last paying client, right?

Well, it looks like nothing about Metcalf's life or the city he calls home is easy or predictable.

Johan Renck (Chernobyl) will direct the series and serve as executive producer alongside David Flebotte. No details yet on any cast or series premiere, but we'll certainly keep you updated as we find out more!

Things are getting downright weird in animated TV land, and we're here for it. The Season 1 trailer for DreamWorksTV and Netflix's Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts has dropped, and it is absolutely, fantastically charming.

The trailer opens with Kipo (Karen Fukuhara) singing about being separated from her family and the prospect of being out there in the world all alone. Thankfully, Kipo isn't alone for long. She makes some fast friends on her journey, the first of which we're introduced to in the trailer. Wolf (Sydney Mikayla) knows the ins and outs of this strange world, and has agreed to help Kipo. It looks like it's not all good news for Kipo and crew, though, and there will be plenty of enemies to face including the power-hungry Scarlemagne voiced by Dan Stevens (Legion).

Here's a look at the wild world of Kipo:

Video of Season 1 Trailer | KIPO AND THE AGE OF WONDERBEASTS

Additional cast includes Coy Stewart (The Blacklist) as Benson; Deon Cole (Black-ish) as a talking insect named Dave; and Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as mutant pig Mandu.

This series — created and executive produced by Radford Sechrist (How to Train Your Dragon 2) — seems too cute to handle. Of course, that's the real stinger of it all: everything cute kind of wants to kill you! Let's hope Kipo and crew can keep it together long enough for us to tune in to Netflix on Jan. 14, when the first season premieres.

(via Collider)