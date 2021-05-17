Dracula turns human in the wild official trailer for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

This summer, the beloved Hotel Transylvania franchise will launch its fourth and possibly final big-screen chapter, and this time around, the monsters are going through some very big changes.

Sony Pictures Animation dropped the official trailer for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Monday morning, and as we've come to expect from this franchise, it's packed with monster mayhem. What's unexpected, though, is the particular twist this adventure is putting on the lives of Dracula and his monster pals. After years of living the good life as creatures of the night, the monsters of Hotel Transylvania are going to have to try their hands at being human.

As the film opens, the title hotel — set up by Dracula (Brian Hull, replacing original star Adam Sandler) as a haven for himself and his monster friends where they could be free of human persecution — is celebrating its 125th anniversary, and Dracula's son-in-law Johnny (Andy Samberg) is doing his best to throw a killer bash for his father-in-law. When things go wrong, Johnny worries that he'll never really be able to relate to Dracula and his pals because he's not a monster.

Enter Van Helsing (Jim Gaffigan), who reveals that he's developed a "Monsterification Ray" that will transform Johnny into the monster he's always wanted to be. Of course, the ray can also transform any monster it hits into a human, and when the invention goes haywire, the whole monster squad gets an unexpected and unwelcome taste of mortality.

Check out the trailer below:

Video of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Official Trailer

In addition to being the first film in the series to move forward without Adam Sandler as Dracula, Transformania is also the first Hotel Transylvania film without animation legend Genndy Tartakovsky in the director's chair. Instead, the film will mark the feature directorial debuts of Derek Drymon (CatDog) and Jennifer Kluska (DC Super Hero Girls), with Tartakovsky still on board as both writer and executive producer.

Last month, in anticipation of Transformania, the same creative team released a short titled "Monster Pets," which you can check out right now on YouTube.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is only in theaters July 23.