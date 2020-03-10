Oh poop! 7 rad toys that parents hated

Playing with toys can be messy even with the classics (ask any parent how much they love LEGOs after stepping on one of the little bricks late at night). However, there are toys that could easily become a parents’ worst nightmare simply because they were designed to encourage... unique modes of play.

Take, for example, the Evil Horde's Slime Pit from the original He-Man and the Masters of the Universe toyline. The in-universe justification for this dunking is that it would turn anyone into a slime monster under the Horde's control. Even He-Man wasn't immune to it! But in reality, dunking your action figures in thick layers of slime was a bit excessive and difficult to clean off. The figures were never quite the same after that...

Additionally, Nickelodeon popularized a whole sub-genre of slime toys thanks to shows like Double Dare. There was even something called Zzand, a Play-Doh-like substance that was just as ubiquitous as real sand. All we can say for sure is that Anakin Skywalker would have hated it.

The trend of gross-out messy toys continues to this day with Hasbro's Don’t Step In It, a game that simulates stepping in dog poop. Also, it's meant to be played with bare feet, because who doesn't want to have that sensation? The poops in question are Play-Doh-like, but that doesn't make it any more, uh, fun.

That said, we dare Hasbro to make a movie out of Don't Step In It. No... we Double Dare them!

For more rad toys that parents hated, check out the latest episode of SYFY WIRE's original series, Toy Masters!