The scariest beach movie since 'Jaws'? First reactions to M. Night Shyamalan's new horror film 'Old'

The clock is ticking down to the wide theatrical release of M. Night Shyamalan's next movie: Old. The movie enjoyed its world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday evening, and those in attendance seemed to be scared out of their swim trunks. In fact, it might just be one of the most spine-tingling beachside summer releases since Steven Spielberg made audiences afraid to go in the water 46 years ago.

"I had not been scared of the beach since Jaws, and now #OldTheMovie had me in full suspense and stress mode the whole time," tweeted film critic Fico Cangiano. "Really enjoyed its premise and themes. Be ready to spend an unsettling, bonkers vacation in paradise. Def check it out."

Inspired by the 2013 French graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters, Old is Shyamalan's first-ever project not to be based on a concept he created himself.

Naturally, though, he adapted the comic into the screenplay, which follows several families who find themselves trapped on a beach where time moves at an accelerated rate. What begins as a relaxing day by the sea turns into a waking nightmare as the group tries to solve the mystery of what's going on before they all shrivel up and die.

"M. Night Shyamalan gets so creative with Old," wrote CinemaBlend's Managing Director, Sean O'Connell. "His camera work is exhilarating, with some of the most bold and aggressive filmmaking techniques I’ve seen from him. The visuals are a little stronger than the story, but damn, Thomasin McKenzie continues to amaze."

"When #OldMovie gets going, it flies like a bat out of hell," added Mike Reyes, a CinemaBlend staff writer. "While the film gets off to a slow, clunky start, it eventually becomes a body horror that somehow successfully meshes with emotional family drama. Absolute summer fun from M. Night Shyamalan."

Gizmodo and i09's Germain Lussier described the film as "the best movie Night has made since Unbreakable." They continued: "It’s an intense, unrelenting thriller made with sadistic glee and surprising emotion. It’s hard to watch and I loved every second of it."

Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Alex Wolff, Thomasin McKenzie, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ken Leung, Eliza Scanlen, Aaron Pierre, Embeth Davidtz, Emun Elliott, Gustaf Hammarsten, Alexa Swinton, Kathleen Chalfant, Francesca Eastwood, and Nolan River co-star.

Old arrives in theaters everywhere this Friday, July 23.

(Universal Pictures & SYFY WIRE are both owned by NBCUniversal)