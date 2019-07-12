WIRE Buzz: Haunting of Hill House stars cast in Invisible Man, Dreamkatcher; more

Two stars of The Haunting of Hill House have been cast in two very different horror films, and Space Invaders is once again inching towards the big screen, all in this edition of SYFY’s WIRE Buzz. So, fasten your seat belts and make sure to keep your hands inside the vehicle at all times.

First up, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who played troubled Luke Crain on Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House, has landed the eponymous role in Universal and Blumhouse’s remake of The Invisible Man, according to Deadline. Jackson-Cohen replaces Johnny Depp, who was previously on board to play the role made famous by Claude Raines in the 1933 original.

Leigh Whannell of Saw, Insidious, and Upgrade fame is directing the The Invisible Man, based on his own script after original writer Ed Solomon left the project. He is also executive producing, with Jason Blum from Blumhouse serving as producer.

Although it was originally intended as part of the Dark Universe — a shared cinematic universe based on Universal Studios’ classic movie monsters — plans for the franchise were quickly put on hold after the first film in the proposed series, 2017's The Mummy, disappointed at the box office. Since then, the studio has pivoted to focus on individualized films from filmmakers with clear visions for each character, with The Invisible Man to be the first of these.

Jackson-Cohen joins a cast that includes of Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Harriet Dyer, and Storm Reid.

Production begins this month in Sydney, Australia.

Speaking of The Haunting of Hill House, Jackson-Cohen’s co-star Henry Thomas, who played Luke's dad Hugh Crain, will star in the upcoming horror-thriller Dreamkatcher alongside Lin Shaye (Insidious) and Radha Mitchell (The Romanoffs), Deadline reports.

Described as a “grounded horror-thriller that explores themes of science vs. the supernatural” from producer Christian Taylor of Taylor Lane Productions, Dreamkatcher follows a Manhattan therapist (Mitchell) who travels upstate with her boyfriend (Thomas) and his son, who is tormented by nightmares of his dead mother. When the boyfriend has to return to the city, the therapist stays upstate with the boy, where they encounter a mysterious neighbor (Shaye) in the woods. Since that’s all the report reveals about the story, we’re assuming zany antics ensue from there.

Finlay Wojtak-Hissong (The Banana Split Movie) plays the son, while Jules Wilcox (Under the Silver Lake) and Joseph Bishara (The Conjuring) round out the cast in supporting roles.

Dreamkatcher marks the feature debut of Kerry Harris, who is directing a script by Dan V. Shea, based on a story by Harris and Shea.

The film is currently in production. The filmmakers are considering building a franchise based on the movie’s premise.

And finally, New Line is looking to make a feature film out of the classic arcade game, Space Invaders — where, using a spaceship that only traveled horizontally, players had to blast never-ending waves of dive-bombing aliens, seemingly on a loop.

New Line’s parent company Warner Bros. bought the rights to the Taito game years ago. Akiva Goldsman from Weed Road Pictures is producing along with Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures.

A report from Deadline reveals that Greg Russo, who just wrote the screenplay for the new Mortal Kombat reboot, has been tapped to write the script and figure out how to turn a very repetitive game into a coherent story with a three-act structure. Hey, it's been done before.

