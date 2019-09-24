Oliver’s death looms large over extended trailer for Arrow’s final season

The end is almost here, but The CW’s Arrow certainly looks to be ending its run in style — and with an absolute boatload of returning stars.

The network has finally dropped an extended trailer for the series’ final season, giving us some set-up for Oliver Queen’s (Stephen Amell) last mission before the epic Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event. The footage here sets the stakes with Oliver talking about his pending sacrifice (likely a reference to that mysterious deal he cut with The Monitor in last year’s crossover), cut with plenty of action to keep this shortened episode run moving.

As for those cameos and returning characters? There are plenty. We get a peek at Tommy Merlyn (Colin Donnell), Thea Queen (Willa Holland), Talia al Ghul (Lexa Doig) and a whole lot more. We still don’t know much about exactly how all these characters are back (especially since at least a few of them are dead), but theories range from flashbacks, to time travel, to alternate universes — or possibly an ambitious combination of all the above.

However it ends, the creative team certainly seems to be pulling out all the stops for the show’s final run. Along with wrapping up Oliver’s journey, the last season will also have a backdoor pilot bundled in there to kick the tires of a potential Canaries spinoff series.

Arrow’s final season premieres Tuesday, October 15.

Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think: