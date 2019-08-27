WIRE Buzz: 'One Cut of the Dead' heads to theaters via Shudder; Midsommar gets director's cut

Today’s WIRE Buzz is full of horror (of the zombie and cultish varieties) and sci-fi (of the “so complicated and mysterious we don’t know if it’s aliens or the government" variety). Basically all the stuff genre fans crave, right?

First, some news about one of the most impressive word-of-mouth genre films ever: One Cut of the Dead. The cult zombie comedy (which is itself a meta film about making a zombie movie) from writer/director Shinichiro Ueda blew up in its native Japan, creating a surge far greater than its tiny $25,000 budget, and eventually delighted American fans lucky enough to catch it at film festivals like Fantastic Fest. Shudder announced that it was going to release the film on its streaming service, but for those looking for the full theatrical experience, it seemed as unlikely as the success of the film itself.

However, according to Nerdist, Shudder is giving the film a theatrical run before it hits the streaming platform this fall — and they’ve got a new trailer to get fans ready for the well-reviewed schlock.

Check it out:

One Cut of the Dead hits theaters in New York and Los Angeles on Sept. 13, and across the U.S. during a one-night-only event on Sept. 17.

Next, writer/director Ari Aster’s follow-up to Hereditary has got a little extra sauce to keep the summer fun going through the school-day blues. Midsommar, Aster’s Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor-starring sophomore horror feature, is getting a director’s cut — and not only that, but that director’s cut is getting a theatrical release all its own. Now horror junkies have a promo to whet their screwed-up appetites even further.

Take a look:

Unrated. New scenes. Even more footage for a movie that was already within 10 minutes of Avengers: Endgame’s epic runtime. But, hey, Midsommar vacation is never quite long enough. The film, which stunned audiences earlier this year, will return to theaters starting Aug. 30.

Finally, Emergence — the Stranger Things-esque show coming from ABC that SYFY WIRE caught at San Diego Comic-Con — has released its first few minutes to the public ahead of its premiere. The show, which had a fun enough pilot episode to keep a battle-hardened SDCC audience interested during its debut, tells the story of a small-town police chief who stumbles upon a child with supernatural abilities who happens to be on the run from a shadowy organization that may or may not have been experimenting on her. Sound familiar?

For those interested, the first nine minutes are watchable below:

Allison Tolman is giving 110% as the lead of this sci-fi thriller, which sees her respond to the site of a strange plane crash (or was it an escape?) only to find a young girl (Alexa Swinton). Her name is definitely not Eleven, in case fans were wondering.

Emergence premieres this episode in full when the series debuts on Sept. 24.