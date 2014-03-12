One of these actors could be Fantastic Four's new Doctor Doom

Josh Trank recently cast the titular characters for his Fantastic Four reboot, and with Reed, Sue, Johnny and Ben in play, that begs the question: Where's the villain? For a while, there were rumors that Victor von Doom would appear in the film as a woman. But those were quickly debunked.



The Wrap is reporting that four actors are on the shortlist for the part. We have Eddie Redmayne, who stars in Les Miserables and the upcoming Jupiter Ascending. There's also Toby Kebbell, who appeared in Wrath of the Titans and this summer's Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. Sam Riley's made a name for himself with indie films like On the Road, but this spring he'll star in Disney's Maleficent. Last but not least, there's Domhnall Gleeson, who's best known for playing Bill Weasley in the Harry Potter films.



Early on, Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire) was rumored for Doctor Doom, but he's no longer in the running. Trank is casting a wide net with this group. Each actor has a very distinct look that makes him stand out. Like the rest of the Fantastic Four cast, they're all fairly young (early 30s tops). In the 2005 and 2007 films, Doctor Doom was played by Australian actor Julian McMahon.



Fantastic Four stars Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Bell. The film opens in theaters June 19, 2015.



