Anime 'One Piece' sailing the live-action seas thanks to new Netflix series

The biggest manga of all time is finally coming to the world of live action. One Piece, the pirate tale from writer/artist Eiichiro Oda about the supernaturally rubbery Monkey D. Luffy and his ragtag crew of swashbuckling weirdos, is getting its first-ever live-action adaptation thanks to Netflix.

According to tweets from the streaming giant, which included a statement from Eiichiro (who also serves as executive producer on the series), One Piece will take audiences along with them on the quest to be King of Pirates very soon — which is especially good to hear since talk of this adaptation started up back in 2017.

Take a look:

With a 10-episode first season already greenlit (though no casting information has yet been disclosed, meaning that Netflix still has time to go the way of Avatar: The Last Airbender or the Dragon Ball Z films), there’s plenty for fans to be excited about — even though the long-running series is approaching 1000 chapters since its beginning back in 1997.

And how in the world is Netflix going to bring stretchy powers like this:

Source: VIZ Media

To live action? The special effects for things like the above attack (Gum-Gum Pistol) will need to maintain some fidelity while finding a way to be entertaining, accurate, and ridiculous. And let’s not even get started on Tony Tony Chopper.

As for where everything will begin, the last word on the actual narrative was that it would start with the early days of the East Blue arc — though plenty could have changed since this plan back in 2017. That said, with so much content to go through, if the show ends up being a hit, it could stick around for a long, long time. There are plenty of adventures out there on the high seas.

The next thing fans have to look forward to from their crew of treasure seekers is actual casting information, so get ready for some very interesting interpretations of this prolific manga. One Piece's live-action debut does not yet have a release date.