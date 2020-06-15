Latest Stories

Sleeping Beauty
Tag: Science
Can you really switch off a brain that's in a state of suspended animation?
You Should Have Left
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: 'You Should Have Left' featurette; Malin Akerman bites on 'With Teeth'; more
Sigourney Weaver Aliens
Tag: Movies
Alien producer Walter Hill breaks silence on fifth movie, lobbies for Sigourney Weaver to reprise Ripley
Batwoman Pilot Sophie and Kate
Tag: Fangrrls
Batwoman forces viewers to confront privilege in the queer community

Yesterday's Enterprise | Warp Factor | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

One ship made a huge difference in Star Trek: The Next Generation's 'Yesterday's Enterprise' [Warp Factor 2.9]

Contributed by
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Jun 15, 2020
Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Warp Factor
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: Star Trek: The Next Generation
Tag: Original Video

Remember when the 24th century Federation was at war with the Klingons, and it was only a matter of months before defeat was inevitable? Remember when Tasha Yar wound up at the tactical station on the Enterprise C when it defended Narendra III? Remember when the Enterprise was ship of war, and not a ship of peace?

No one else on Star Trek: The Next Generation remembers any of that, because most of it was part of a horrifying timeline that was undone (and then re-done) by one crew doing the right thing at the right time. Guinan is the only person on the Enterprise D with any recollection of it — though the time-displaced Tasha Yar certainly had ramifications.

More Warp Factor

Warp Factor - "Waltz"
Deep Space Nine gave Star Trek its biggest villain of all time with Gul Dukat [Warp Factor 2.8]
Star Trek Picard Episode 10 Jonathan Frakes
The search for Beverly Crusher will continue on Star Trek: Picard [Warp Factor #10]

Confused? Naturally. It's all a part of the epic Season 3 episode of TNG, "Yesterday's Enterprise" where history speaks of one ship defending the helpless at a critical point. Years before Picard and company, the Enterprise C defended the Klingon outpost Narendra III from Romulan attack. The ship was destroyed, but this moment solidified peace between the Federation and the Klingons. Take that ship out of history by way of a convenient portal through time that whisks it away? You get a war, a horrible, horrible war... and Tasha Yar still alive.

Guinan feels that it's wrong, so she convinces Picard to send the Enterprise C back. They're going back to die, but they are also going to make sure that this war never happens. The one difference that all of this timey-wimey-shenaniganery will make is that this timeline's Tasha will be on the C, and her being there definitely had consequences.

All of this is explored in the new episode of SYFY WIRE's Warp Factor. Defending the helpless against insurmountable odds may lead to death, but it's what Starfleet does. Take a watch below.

Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Warp Factor
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: Star Trek: The Next Generation
Tag: Original Video

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker