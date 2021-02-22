A crazy cap inflames the multiverse in Oni Press' new Rick and Morty: Rick's New Hat

Promising more zany antics and manic missions into the unknown depths of the multiverse, ONI Press is delivering a madcap new Rick and Morty miniseries this June — and SYFY WIRE is serving up a taste of things to come with an exclusive preview for the wild debut issue.

Rick and Morty: Rick's New Hat #1 is written by Alex Firer with art duties accomplished by illustrator Fred C. Stresing, colorist Andrew Dalhouse, and letters by Crank! The plotline centers around Rick and Morty purchasing what might possibly be the greatest hat in all the multiverse.

However, this seemingly innocent fashion accessory attracts an ancient evil so banal that even these intrepid explorers may not be able to halt it. Delivered in classic comics-event tradition, this special release is packed with everyone from Rick and Morty to Mr. Poopybutthole, Pickle Rick, and an entire cast of franchise favorites, all brought to fans in a faux-crossover from the twisted geniuses behind Rick and Morty Presents: Birdperson.

Credit: ONI Press

Firer dove straight into the absurdities for this upcoming Rick and Morty adventure and he makes no apologies for the tale's bizarre qualities and addictive craziness.

“Rick's New Hat is my attempt to tell the dumbest story in the widest possible scope — that of a massive comic book company crossover event," Firer tells SYFY WIRE. "Rick getting a new hat that makes him dumb will take him to the apocalypse, the afterlife, and to meet the God of Knowledge himself, Nunzumel the Think-Giver. The chapters in between will focus on Mr. Poopybutthole, Tickets Please Guy, and Morty's nonexistent solo title - opening the door to an imagined world where even the most minor character has a series that spans hundreds of issues and will never end."

Credit: ONI Press

"Although I'm not sure what else is coming out next year comics wise, there's a non-zero chance Rick's New Hat may be the biggest comics event of 2021, and nothing will ever be the same again," he adds. "For the longest time, our greatest minds wondered "can comics be literature?" And this comic will answer—well, one of them is."

Credit: ONI Press

Oni Press Senior Editor Robert Meyers warns readers to hold on to their own hats because this manic miniseries is truly wild.

"When Alex came to me with the idea for Rick's New Hat, I didn't think it was doable," he tells SYFY WIRE. "The immense scope of a man wearing a new hat seemed more than a comic book page could handle. I was never more glad to be wrong! Alex, Fred, Andrew, and Crank! are doing some incredible work for this series, which is about much more than just a new hat."

Now check out our five-page preview and wacky variant cover by Sarah Stern in the full gallery below, with a naked prehistoric Rick bashing in the brains of the almighty Nunzumel the Think Giver.

ONI Press' Rick and Morty: Rick's New Hat #1 pops into comic shops on June 2.