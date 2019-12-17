Latest Stories

The magic of family is real in second trailer, new posters for Pixar's 'Onward'

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Dec 17, 2019

Curses, cops, and centaurs collide in the second action-filled trailer for Pixar's next original movie, Onward.

Set in a modern day fantasy realm (think Netflix's Bright), the film follows two elf brothers — Ian (Tom Holland) and Barley (Chris Pratt) Lightfoot — as they set out on a quest to bring back their late father with a special staff that only resurrects half his body. As the siblings try and find a little more magic left in the world, they cross paths with biker fairies, legendary adventurers, and ancient evils.

Helmed by Dan Scanlon (Monsters University), Onward also features the voice talents of Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Laurel Lightfoot, the boys' mom) and Ma's Octavia Spencer (Corey, a manticore restaurateur)

The new trailer, which is all about the powerful magic of family, can be watched below:

“That just felt like a story that was a big part of my life that I wanted to dive into,” Scanlon said over the summer, referring to the fact that his own father passed away when he was just a year old. Him and his brother were left with a recording of their dad — whom the director described as “kind of mythic and almost magical" — saying two words: "Hi" and "Bye." The Pixar vet went on to say that the movie is for “people when they think about their family history, or mysteries that they may have in their life."

Scanlon also wanted to pay homage to his suburban upbringing in Michigan, which is why the project takes place in the 'burbs of a sprawing fantasy world that has entered the 21st Century. Dragons have been domesticated into dogs and seedy taverns for weary adventurers have been transformed into family-friendly chain restaurants.

The adventure begin-eth when Onward opens in theaters everywhere on March 6, 2020. In the media gallery below, you can lay claim to five new epic posters, four of which highlight the movie's main characters.

Onward
Credit: Disney/Pixar
Onward
Credit: Disney/Pixar
Onward
Credit: Disney/Pixar
Onward
Credit: Disney/Pixar
Onward
Credit: Disney/Pixar
