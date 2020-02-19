Latest Stories

Birds-Of-Prey-Bodega
Tag: Fangrrls
A eulogy for Harley Quinn's egg sandwich in Birds of Prey
Star Trek: The Original Series
Tag: Science
The terrible truth about Star Trek's transporters
Altered Carbon anime first look
Tag: TV
Altered Carbon's Netflix anime reveals its first images and release date
Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Rise of Skywalker home video release; Portable Door opens on cast; more
Pixar Onward
More info i
Credit: Pixar/Disney
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Pixar's Onward: Critics praise Dungeons and Dragons-esque 'emotional experience'

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Feb 19, 2020

The first of Pixar's two 2020 animated features is almost out and those that have seen it are finally allowed to tell the world. Onward reunites Marvel stars Chris Pratt and Tom Holland in a post-Endgame world, pushing the two MCU superheroes together as fairy tale elf brothers on a quest to meet their dead father. The tale, inspired by the real life of Dan Scanlon (who is not an elf), is full of haphazard magic, comedy, and familial affection. Now that it's screened for critics, some first opinions are out there on the internet.

So how does the fantastical road trip hold up when compared to the rest of the animation giant's filmography ahead of this summer's Soul? It's definitely got some brilliant visuals, but as for the story? Some were impressed while others ranked the film closer to the middle of Pixar's admittedly stellar resume.

Here's what the people are saying:

 

Fans can move Onward and upward themselves when the animated journey comes to theaters on March 6.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Onward
Tag: Pixar
Tag: first reactions