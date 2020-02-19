Pixar's Onward: Critics praise Dungeons and Dragons-esque 'emotional experience'

The first of Pixar's two 2020 animated features is almost out and those that have seen it are finally allowed to tell the world. Onward reunites Marvel stars Chris Pratt and Tom Holland in a post-Endgame world, pushing the two MCU superheroes together as fairy tale elf brothers on a quest to meet their dead father. The tale, inspired by the real life of Dan Scanlon (who is not an elf), is full of haphazard magic, comedy, and familial affection. Now that it's screened for critics, some first opinions are out there on the internet.

So how does the fantastical road trip hold up when compared to the rest of the animation giant's filmography ahead of this summer's Soul? It's definitely got some brilliant visuals, but as for the story? Some were impressed while others ranked the film closer to the middle of Pixar's admittedly stellar resume.

Here's what the people are saying:

Fans can move Onward and upward themselves when the animated journey comes to theaters on March 6.