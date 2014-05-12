Latest Stories

Transformers-Age-of-Extinction-Grimlock.jpg

Optimus + Bumblebee are 'badder-ass' than ever in 6 new pics from Transformers 4

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
May 12, 2014

A few new pics from Michael Bay’s upcoming Transformers sequel Age of Extinction have been released, showing off the updated versions of fan favorites like Optimus Prime and Bumblebee.

Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told USA Today they’re aiming to make the ‘bots “bigger and badder-ass than they have ever been” with this latest sequel, and if the pics here are any indication, they’re on the right track.

Di Bonaventura notes Bay is well aware of the need to keep “topping the last one,” in reference to previous Transformers films, and if nothing else, Age of Extinction looks to at least be a worthy successor to the utter insanity of his previous FX explosion-fests.

Transformers: Age of Extinction opens June 27.

(Via USA Today)

Transformers-4-Bumblebee-car-550x412_0.jpg
Transformers-4-Bumblebee-stars-550x275_0.jpg
Transformers-4-grimlock-550x412.jpg
Transformers-4-Optimus-Prime-sword-550x275.jpg
Transformers-4-Optimus-scream-550x687.jpg
Transformers-4-Optimus-woods-550x412_0.jpg
Tag: Michael Bay
Tag: Optimus Prime
Tag: Transformers: Age of Extinction

