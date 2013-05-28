Latest Stories

Pixar Kitbull via official YouTube 2019
Pixar's Kitbull short will leave your animal-loving heart in the junkyard
What does fandom's ultimate online destination look like?
The Wizard of Oz
A Wizard of Oz-inspired series will be clicking its heels and flying to TV screens
The Umbrella Academy Pogo
How The Umbrella Academy brought Pogo the monkey butler to life
kirk-and-tribbles.jpg

Original series Tribble + 35 more rare Trek items headed to auction

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
May 28, 2013

If you're looking to drop some serious cash on some Trek swag, it's your lucky day.

The memorabilia wizards over at Premiere Props recently announced Hollywood Extravaganza X, a massive memorabilia auction set to be held at the company headquarters in El Segundo, Calif., on June 15. The auction will feature more than 1,000 pieces of entertainment memorabilia, including props, signed photos, costumes, promotional materials and more. They've got stuff from Star WarsThe Dark Knight RisesTeam America: World Police and even I Love Lucy. Heck, you can even buy that toe from The Big Lebowski. But what really caught our eye were the Star Trek items. 

Several dozen items from throughout Trek  history are up for sale, including prosthetics, screen-used weapons and even copies of Variety from Gene Roddenberry's office. To whet your appetite for Trek swag, we rounded up a dozen of our favorites right here, along with links to where you can bid on each. To place early bids, or just to find out more about the event, visit Premiere Props or icollector

(Via Premiere Props)

TrekAuctionBirdofPrey.jpg
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Klingon Bird of Prey Model: Used onscreen for the DS9 episode "The Way...
TrekAuctionTNGPhaser.jpg
Phaser from Star Trek: The Next Generation: "Cricket" Phaser used onscreen.
TrekAuctionRikerUni.jpg
Riker dress uniform from Star Trek: Insurrection: Worn onscreen by Jonathan Frakes.
TrekAuctionTribble.jpg
Tribble from Star Trek: The Original Series: A very rare screen used Tribble from the classic...
TrekAuctionMiniPhaser.jpg
Mini Phaser from Star Trek: The Original Series: Screen used circa 1966.
TrekAuctionDataInvisibleSuit.jpg
Data's red suit from Star Trek: Insurrection: Worn onscreen by Brent Spiner in the 1998 film.
TrekAuctionDataUni.jpg
Data uniform from Star Trek: The Next Generation: Worn by Brent Spiner in seasons one and two of...
TrekAuctionWorfNose.jpg
Worf's nose from Star Trek: The Next Generation: Worn onscreen by Michael Dorn himself.
TrekAuctionQuintoEars.jpg
Vulcan ears from Star Trek: Worn onscreen in the 2009 film by Zachary Quinto. 
TrekAuctionMotionPicturePanel.jpg
Universal Panel from Star Trek: The Motion Picture: Taken from the Enterprise sets used in the...
TrekAuctionDoorebellPanel.jpg
Door Bell Panel from Star Trek: The Next Generation: One of the iconic panels from the Enterprise...
TrekAuctionVisor.jpg
Geordi La Forge visor from Star Trek: The Next Generation: Worn onscreen by LeVar Burton circa 1988.
