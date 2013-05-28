Original series Tribble + 35 more rare Trek items headed to auction

If you're looking to drop some serious cash on some Trek swag, it's your lucky day.

The memorabilia wizards over at Premiere Props recently announced Hollywood Extravaganza X, a massive memorabilia auction set to be held at the company headquarters in El Segundo, Calif., on June 15. The auction will feature more than 1,000 pieces of entertainment memorabilia, including props, signed photos, costumes, promotional materials and more. They've got stuff from Star Wars, The Dark Knight Rises, Team America: World Police and even I Love Lucy. Heck, you can even buy that toe from The Big Lebowski. But what really caught our eye were the Star Trek items.

Several dozen items from throughout Trek history are up for sale, including prosthetics, screen-used weapons and even copies of Variety from Gene Roddenberry's office. To whet your appetite for Trek swag, we rounded up a dozen of our favorites right here, along with links to where you can bid on each. To place early bids, or just to find out more about the event, visit Premiere Props or icollector.

(Via Premiere Props)