The original title of Avengers: Endgame was actually kind of a spoiler after all

For the longest time, the title of Avengers: Endgame was a closely kept secret — even a potential spoiler itself, according to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. The studio and the filmmakers referred to the movie as Untitled Avengers until the first trailer revealed the official title last December.

**Spoiler Warning: There are spoilers below for Avengers: Endgame**

Although the third and fourth Avengers movies were initially announced in 2014 as Avengers: Infinity War Part 1 and 2, the latter was dropped a couple of years into the process when Anthony and Joe Russo came on board to direct and developed the scripts for both films with writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Now in a new episode of MTV's Happy Sad Confused podcast (where they also revealed what happened to Katherine Langford’s role in the movie), the Russos confirmed that the original title for Avengers 4 — for "quite a long time" — was not only one of the most widely speculated possibilities, but a) was perhaps more of a spoiler than Endgame and b) was accidentally revealed by one of the cast members last year.

According to Joe Russo, the original name of Endgame was Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet. That is not only a direct reference to the original comic book arc, written by Jim Starlin, that loosely inspired both Infinity War and Endgame, but in a weird way it could arguably be seen as more of a spoiler than the rather (perhaps purposely) vague Endgame.

That's because although we know at the end of Infinity War that Thanos still has the Gauntlet in his possession, it was looking pretty fried after he performed the Snap. Using the subtitle Infinity Gauntlet for the sequel would have automatically given away that the Gauntlet was still in play, or even that the Avengers would seek to construct a new one, as they do in the finished film.

Ironically enough, Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamora, actually gave away that title in 2017, which could have also been a factor in the eventual decision to change it.

Would you have preferred that Marvel keep the Infinity Gauntlet subtitle as a nod to the comics? Or was using Endgame a better way to preserve the total mystery surrounding the plot?