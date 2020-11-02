WIRE Buzz: Isabelle Fuhrman re-adopted for Orphan prequel; Courtney Cox lampoons Scream 3 'do; more

Isabelle Fuhrman has filled out her adoption papers to return for the upcoming prequel to 2009's Orphan. Deadline confirmed today that she'll reprise the role of Esther (aka Leena Klammer) a grown and sadistic killer who posed as a parentless child for most of the first movie. Fuhrman is also on board as an associate producer for the project, which is sub-titled First Kill. Since the actress is now 23-years-old, the production will use "a combination of forced perspective shooting and a world-class makeup team" to make her look 12 again, writes Deadline.

Penned by David Coggeshall (The Haunting in Connecticut 2), the prequel begins when Leena escapes from an Estonian psychiatric facility and makes her way to America, posing as the daughter of a wealthy family. But "Esther" is far from in the clear when she meets a mother willing to do anything to keep her family alive. Julia Stiles (The Bourne Identity) has been cast in the film as a brand-new character; early betting has her taking up the motherly role.

William Brent Bell (The Boy, The Devil Inside) is directing the project, which is already filming in Winnipeg, Canada.

Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise) helmed the 2009 original, which made nearly $80 million worldwide.

Before she makes her triumphant return as Gale Weathers in Scream 5, Courtney Cox decided to throw things way back to her character's atrocious haircut in 2000's Scream 3.

Posting on Instagram, Cox shared a photo of herself rocking some of the most banging hair ever put to film, as Ghostface (the iconic antagonist of the Scream series) threatens to give her a new 'do. "Not the bangs!!!!!!!!" reads the hilarious caption.

Scream 5 will reunite Cox with fellow Scream vets David Arquette ("Dewey Riley") and Neve Campbell ("Sidney Prescott"). Jack Quaid, Jenna Ortega, and Melissa Barrera are among the franchise newcomers. Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are taking over the franchise reigns from the late Wes Craven.

Written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, Scream 5 hopes to slash its way into theaters Jan. 14, 2022. Kevin Williamson, who created the characters and wrote three of the four movies, is on board as a producer.

Christopher Walken (Batman Returns) has joined the cast of AppleTV's Severance. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Walken will play a character named Burt, who is the head of optics and design at the company Lumen Industries, where the show primarily takes place. The role will be the first time Walken has played a series regular on a television show.

Walken is the last recurring cast member to join the sci-fi thriller, which already has Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette and John Turturro playing major roles. Other cast members include Britt Lower (Man Seeking Woman), Tramell Tillman (Godfather of Harlem), Jen Tullock, and Zach Cherry (Crashing).

While details of the show remain murky, Deadline has reported it to be a workplace thriller where Lumen Industries is "looking to take work-life balance to a new level with a 'severance procedure,' which separates work and out-of-work memories."

The Ben Stiller-produced production is set to start later this month, though there is no official announcement on when the show will air.