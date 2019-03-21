Latest Stories

Emilia Clarke Daenerys Targaryen Game of Thrones HBO
Tag: TV
Emilia Clarke 'nearly lost' her mind and her life right as Game of Thrones became a hit
monica rambeau.JPG
Tag: Fangrrls
Monica Rambeau should return in Black Panther 2, but not as a love interest
Schoolhouse Rock
Tag: Movies
Schoolhouse Rock! makes the grade, gets added to National Recording Registry
Margaret Sixel at the Academy Awards (Copyright: The Academy // YouTube)
Tag: Fangrrls
Forgotten Women of Genre: Margaret Sixel
Oscar Isaac

Oscar Isaac addresses those rumors he might play Batman

Contributed by
james_comtois.jpg
James Comtois
Mar 21, 2019

And now we address those rumors that Star Wars alum Oscar Isaac may be taking on the role of Batman. Back in August, there was a rumor going around hinting that the Star Wars and X-Men: Apocalypse star was in talks to don the cape and cowl after Ben Affleck bowed out of the role. But in a recent interview with the British paper Metro, Isaac put an end to any such speculation, saying it’s not true. However, that doesn’t mean he’s not open to the idea. 

When asked if the rumors about him donning the cape and cowl for Matt Reeve’s upcoming Batman film were true, Isaac said: “No. I have only read it online like everyone else. I haven’t had any conversations about Batman, unfortunately, but I am sure it is going to be great.” 

That said, he did add: “Matt Reeves is such a great director. Yeah, he can get my number.”

(You know, this response sounds very, very familiar.)

Remember: the actor has recently wrapped on the latest Star Wars film, which is set to be the concluding chapter in the Luke Skywalker saga. So, he’s on the lookout for his next big project. 

Actually, while we're on the subject of actors ending rumors that they’re the Batman, Armie Hammer recently told USA Today that the reason why he’s not in the running to play the Caped Crusader is simply because he’s “never been approached” to play the role. “You can only say ‘no’ or ‘yes’ to projects you’re offered,” Hammer told the outlet. 

“But if I was,” he qualified, “I would jump at the opportunity.”

Affleck, who played Batman in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, was on board to star in and direct a standalone Batman film. But he bowed out of directing way back in January 2017, with Matt Reeves stepping in to take the helm. Affleck then threw in the cowl earlier this year after months of speculation. So, rumors of who will be replacing Batfleck still abound. Even though Isaac said he hasn’t been approached, he clearly wouldn’t mind following in the footsteps of the likes of Affleck, Christian Bale, or Michael Keaton. 

The Batman (or whatever it turns out to be called) is scheduled to hit theaters June 25, 2021. Here's hoping production lands itself a Batman by then.

(Via Metro)  

Tag: Movies
Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: Oscar Isaac
Tag: Batman
Tag: Matt Reeves
Tag: Ben Affleck
Tag: casting
Tag: The Batman

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Batman
Tag: Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck Batman Justice League
Ben Affleck addresses his Batman departure, officially 'retires' his cape and cowl
Josh Weiss
Feb 15, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 9
Tag: Batman
Tag: Ben Affleck
Batman
The Batman storyboard artist says Ben Affleck's script had a 'kick-ass' story
Donnie Lederer
Sep 4, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: Matt Reeves
Tag: Ben Affleck
Batman Ben Affleck
The Batman director Matt Reeves says a script is well underway, filming could begin in 2019
Rich Sands
Aug 2, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: The Batman
Tag: Matt Reeves
batman_justiceleague.png
Rumor of the Day: Matt Reeves wants a standalone Batman franchise without Ben Affleck
Matthew Jackson
Jun 12, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 7