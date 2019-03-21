Oscar Isaac addresses those rumors he might play Batman

And now we address those rumors that Star Wars alum Oscar Isaac may be taking on the role of Batman. Back in August, there was a rumor going around hinting that the Star Wars and X-Men: Apocalypse star was in talks to don the cape and cowl after Ben Affleck bowed out of the role. But in a recent interview with the British paper Metro, Isaac put an end to any such speculation, saying it’s not true. However, that doesn’t mean he’s not open to the idea.

When asked if the rumors about him donning the cape and cowl for Matt Reeve’s upcoming Batman film were true, Isaac said: “No. I have only read it online like everyone else. I haven’t had any conversations about Batman, unfortunately, but I am sure it is going to be great.”

That said, he did add: “Matt Reeves is such a great director. Yeah, he can get my number.”

(You know, this response sounds very, very familiar.)

Remember: the actor has recently wrapped on the latest Star Wars film, which is set to be the concluding chapter in the Luke Skywalker saga. So, he’s on the lookout for his next big project.

Actually, while we're on the subject of actors ending rumors that they’re the Batman, Armie Hammer recently told USA Today that the reason why he’s not in the running to play the Caped Crusader is simply because he’s “never been approached” to play the role. “You can only say ‘no’ or ‘yes’ to projects you’re offered,” Hammer told the outlet.

“But if I was,” he qualified, “I would jump at the opportunity.”

Affleck, who played Batman in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, was on board to star in and direct a standalone Batman film. But he bowed out of directing way back in January 2017, with Matt Reeves stepping in to take the helm. Affleck then threw in the cowl earlier this year after months of speculation. So, rumors of who will be replacing Batfleck still abound. Even though Isaac said he hasn’t been approached, he clearly wouldn’t mind following in the footsteps of the likes of Affleck, Christian Bale, or Michael Keaton.

The Batman (or whatever it turns out to be called) is scheduled to hit theaters June 25, 2021. Here's hoping production lands itself a Batman by then.

Video of Batman&#039;s Top 5 Justice League Stories | SYFY WIRE

(Via Metro)