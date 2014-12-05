Oscar Isaac wants to find the 'humanity' in Apocalypse for upcoming X-Men sequel

The next sequel in the long-running X-Men franchise aims to take on one of the biggest villains ever created in the comic canon. But don’t think that means he’ll be one-note.

Actor Oscar Isaac was recently cast to bring the iconic comic villain Apocalypse to life in Bryan Singer’s upcoming flick X-Men: Apocalypse, and though the character is typically portrayed as a straight-up villain in the comics, Isaac said he’s been talking with Singer about how to add depth to the raging evil maniac.

Here’s what Isaac had to say in a chat with IGN:

“In the early conversations we talked a lot about that [Apocalypse's distinct point of view and agenda]. Of course, you read the comic book, and [Apocalypse is] not so shaded with gray -- except his face. [Laughs] That's the only thing gray about him … Just as Bryan's done with the other films, I think he seeks to find something a little more interesting than the archetypal aspects of the characters, which work really well in print, but for a film I think you want to see a bit more of the -- for lack of a better word -- humanity in [Apocalypse]; because ultimately this is a story about humans. It's just different symbols for different things that we feel. So with this character I am incredibly interested in the challenge of finding someone that's psychologically interesting and compelling, and actually the spiritual aspects of the character... For me, that's what I'm interested in, in any character that I do. It's a meditation on 'What's their engine? What's their spirit?' Whether that's about Llewyn Davis or Apocalypse, there's an aspect of 'What is it that makes them run? What's their spirit like?' That's what I'm interested in finding out about that character.”

It’ll be interesting to see how Isaac puts his own spin on Apocalypse, and Singer’s films have an excellent track record of adding a bit of depth to its villains, so we’re hopeful it’s in the right hands. What do you think of the plan? Can they add “humanity” to Apocalypse?

X-Men: Apocalypse is set to open in May 2016.

(Via IGN)