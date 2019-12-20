Hugs, handshakes, and horseplay abound in John Boyega’s emotional, behind-the-scenes Star Wars tribute

As if emotions aren’t already at their absolute highest as more than four decades of Star Wars mythology comes swirling to an end with this weekend's release of The Rise of Skywalker, a new behind-the-scenes video from Finn actor John Boyega has just arrived to force those last few reluctant tears from our eyes.

Boyega’s lengthy, sentimental on-set look at most of the current trilogy’s major stars features some genuinely human moments — little vignettes captured not only during the filming of The Rise of Skywalker, but from the broader three-film cycle as well. We won’t lie: the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment when Poe Dameron actor Oscar Isaac lands a quick kiss on the regal cheek of the late, inimitably great Carrie Fisher is where we almost lost it.

Check out the full clip below:

There are hugs, handshakes, and horseplay all around for everyone from series anchors like Daisy Ridley (Rey) and Harrison Ford (Han Solo) to Rise of Skywalker newcomer Naomi Ackie (Jannah), with shout-outs not only to J.J. Abrams for his two directing credits, but also to Rian Johnson’s time with the cast on The Last Jedi.

Boyega’s early-days encounter with the scaled mockup of the Millennium Falcon is especially cool, because there’s no mistaking his spontaneous awe at the craft and detail that goes into making Star Wars feel like… well, like Star Wars.

“I’m literally shaken. This is in-sane!” he says, beholding the ship for what appears to have been the first time — before Abrams saunters up and quips, “I told you you were in Star Wars!”

The cast’s close ties were clearly on Boyega’s mind when posting the clip, and he freely admits that it’s those friendships he’ll miss the most as the Skywalker trilogy comes to an end.

“The people,” he replies when asked what he’ll miss the most. “That’s number one for me, because without good people, I’ve heard that these experiences can be horrible! But we’ve had some really good people.”

At long last, we also have a really good chance to find out the conclusion of the nine-movie story that all started back in 1977, with a starry-eyed farm boy from Tatooine. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.