Black Panther
Oscars 2019: Black Panther fails to nab Best Picture, but still makes Marvel history with three big wins
Oscars 2019: 3 for 3 as the unstoppable Black Panther wins for best score
The First Order stops pulling punches in this week's Star Wars Resistance
The Walking Dead: Alpha wants what is hers
Christian Long
Feb 24, 2019

Marvel's Black Panther has had a very good night at the Oscars so far. After taking home Best Costume Design and Best Production Design earlier in the evening, composer Ludwig Göransson went three for three by taking home Best Score. 

The award was presented by two MCU actors: Thor: Ragnarok's Tessa Thompson and Black Panther's own Michael B. Jordan. Göransson, who's scored every film by director Ryan Coogler, kept his acceptance speech was brief, but was forthright about his appreciation of being involved in such a monumental cinematic achievement. Disney also took to Twitter to celebrate the big announcement. 

Another MCU nominee this year, Avengers: Infinity War was nominated for Best Visual Effects, but ended up losing to First Man's hyper-realistic portrayal of NASA's first manned mission to the moon.

Unlike Infinity War, Black Panther was also a contender for Best Picture. While didn't take home the big award, the fact it's taken home all three awards shows how much the film has resonated with audiences the world over. 

While the breakout single from the Black Panther soundtrack, Kendrick Lamar's "All the Stars," was also nominated for Best Original Song, it lost out to "Shallow" from A Star is Born. However, its trio of wins still marks the first ever Academy Awards for the MCU. 

Meanwhile, Coogler is currently at work on a sequel, which may or may not feature a return (in some capacity) of Killmonger. It's not as strange as it sounds. After all, T'Challa died at the end of Infinity War and it's 100% guaranteed he'll be back for round two. 

