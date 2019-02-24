Latest Stories

Black Panther
Tag: Movies
Oscars 2019: Black Panther fails to nab Best Picture, but still makes Marvel history with three big wins
michael_b_jordan_black_panther.jpg
Tag: Movies
Oscars 2019: 3 for 3 as the unstoppable Black Panther wins for best score
Aunt Z standing behind her bar on the Colossus is confronted by two troopers, holding a recruitment hologram.
Tag: Fangrrls
The First Order stops pulling punches in this week's Star Wars Resistance
TWD_911_GP_0912_0275_RT
Tag: TV
The Walking Dead: Alpha wants what is hers
Black Panther

Oscars 2019: Black Panther fails to nab Best Picture, but still makes Marvel history with three big wins

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Feb 24, 2019

Sadly, Black Panther didn't go the distance and take home Best Picture at the 91st Oscars, but it still made history by winning Marvel its first-ever Academy Awards.

The Ryan Coogler-directed superhero film was able to claw its way to the gold prizes for Best Costume Design (Ruth Carter), Best Production Design (Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Jay Hart), and Best Original Score (Ludwig Göransson). 

Black Panther Oscar wins

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images & Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In addition to the top honor of the evening (won by Green Book, if you were wondering), the Marvel Studios movie also lost out on Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Original Song ("All The Stars"). Two music-based features, Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star is Born, struck gold in those three categories.

Even so, we got plenty of Panther alums as presenters: Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger), Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda), and Trevor Noah (the computerized voice in Wakandan tech). Other MCU faces that cropped up were Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury). Even the late great Stan Lee got out a shoutout during the ceremony's "In Memoriam" segment. 

Another major Marvel victor of the night was Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which got its sticky hands on the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. The critically-acclaimed animated project beat out two Disney films—Incredibles 2 and Ralph Breaks the Internet—as well as Isle of Dogs and Mirai.

Into the Spider-Verse Oscars

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Wes Anderson's stop-motion Isle of Dogs (Alexandre Desplat) was also up for Best Original Score, but obviously lost to Black Panther.

Disney's Mary Poppins Returns failed to achieve any wins for Best Costume Design (Sandy Powell), Best Original Score (Marc Shaiman), and Best Original Song (“The Place Where Lost Things Go”). That being said, there was a nice little moment when Keegan-Michael Key popped down from the ceiling, holding an umbrella, just he could introduce the live performance of “The Place Where Lost Things Go," which was performed by Bette Midler.

While Damien Chazelle's Neil Armstrong biopic, First Man, heavily disappointed this awards season, it didn't go home empty-handed. Surprisingly, the film nabbed Best Visual Effects, pushing out Avengers: Infinity WarReady Player One, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Christopher Robin. However, the Ryan Gosling vehicle did not secure Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Production Design.

Keegan-Michael Key Mary Poppins Oscars

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Nevertheless, the biggest snub in the Sound Editing category was for A Quiet Place, John Krasinski's sensory horror feature—his directorial debut. A few weeks back, his real-world wife, Emily Blunt, shocked everyone by winning Best Actress at the SAG Awards for her performance in the film.

All in all, the comic book genre didn't make the history books by winning Best Picture, but the strength of Black Panther and Into the Spider-Verse proved that superheroes can make culturally-relevant art deserving of Hollywood's biggest prizes. As we close this particular chapter of genre filmmaking (at least until the sequels arrive) let us take a deep breath and scream, once more, at the top of our lungs: WAKANDA FOREVER!!!

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Oscars
Tag: Black Panther
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Tag: first man

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Oscars
Tag: Black Panther
Oscars Academy Awards golden statues
Oscar nominations 2019: Black Panther becomes first-ever superhero movie to go for Best Picture
Josh Weiss
Jan 22, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Oscars
Tag: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Oscars: Into the Spider-Verse catches Best Animated Feature award in its stylized web
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Oscars
Tag: Black Panther
Black Panther
Oscars 2019: Black Panther wins Best Costume Design, Marvel's first-ever Academy Award
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Black Panther
Tag: MCU
Black Panther premiere cast - Getty
MCU stars rejoice at Black Panther's seven Oscar nominations
Matthew Jackson
Jan 22, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3