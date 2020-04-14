Other ways Disney+ can censor its racier movies

When Splash made its way to Disney+, I was thrilled. The mermaid fantasy comedy is one of my absolute faves from my childhood (which is wild because it's a REALLY horny movie) and I couldn't wait to watch it again and relive it in all its glory.

Well, not all its glory. You see, Disney+ made some slight changes.

Yes. They added hair. To cover Darryl Hannah's butt. They gave her butthair.

I mean. LOOK AT IT. This is ART. Butthair ART. Release the butthair cut!



Credit: Disney+

This opened a lot of doors in my imagination. What other movies could Disney+ fix with some strategically placed fur? I have some ideas. Call me, Disney. Warning: I DON'T WORK CHEAP.