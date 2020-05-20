WIRE Buzz: Blumhouse cries up Our Lady of Tears; Patton Oswalt defends The Matrix's Cypher; more

Blumhouse is adding to its horror repertoire with Our Lady of Tears, a film about an epidemic with supernatural origins. Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid) has been hired to write and direct the project, which adapts Daniel Hernandez's recent Epic Magazine and Vox article entitled “The Haunting of Girlstown."

The article is a based on a true story that occurred in 2007 at Villa de las Niñas, an all-girls Catholic boarding school just outside of Mexico City. Jason Blum is producing the movie alongside Joshua Davis and Arthur Spector of Epic Media.

Credit: Alex Neiman / Epic Magazine

"The moment I read the Epic article, I knew I wanted to tell this story," López said in a statement. "I myself attended a Catholic school in Mexico City. I grew up on a steady diet of supernatural visitations and miracles, and of the real life horrors that young girls who grow up in poverty face every day in Mexico, and around the world. Having the chance to tell that story with Jason and his team, producers of such socially incisive genre classics like Get Out, and of so many true horror gems, is a huge privilege. I couldn’t be more excited about this movie."

"The Blumhouse team was enthralled by the original article and Daniel’s deep reporting around such a terrifying and heartbreaking story," Blum added. "Ever since I first watched Tigers Are Not Afraid, I have wanted to find a project to collaborate on with Issa and I knew this was a perfect fit. I can’t wait for audiences to see her take on this material."

Yesterday, Blumhouse also announced a three-year partnership with Jamie Lee Curtis.

Over 20 years later and we're still not over Cypher's betrayal of Morpheus in the first Matrix movie. Nevertheless, Joe Pantoliano's character does have one big supporter: Patton Oswalt.

Appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the comedian made quite a compelling case for Cypher, who gives up his comrades to the machines in exchange for a juicy steak, a mind wipe, riches, and fame.

Video of Patton Oswalt Goes Off On An Epic Rant About The Matrix

"I'm nude with atrophied muscles [and] hairless in a jagged wasteland of radioactive slag, or I can be in this world where I have a nice job and I eat steak and marry someone. Can I just live in this [simulation]?" Oswalt said, adopting the air of one of his famous stand-up routines.

"Morpheus, who the f*** are you helping?" he continued. "The machines aren't trying to kill us ... and by the way, the machines are like, 'You guys f***ed up the Earth, we're doing the best we can for you guys. We could've just let you all die in the wasteland, but instead, we found a way so that you can live.' The machines aren't doing anything that nefarious."

A fourth Matrix film is currently in the works from one of the original writer-directors, Lana Wachowski. The project is scheduled to plug into theaters next May, but still needs to wrap up principal photography with a shoot in Germany. Last week, Warner Bros. added eight extra weeks of production.

You can now take a deep dive into the making of 2017's Wonder Woman with an hourlong documentary from DC. From the casting of Gal Gadot, to the fight choreography, to the costume design, to everything in between, it's a must-watch for fans of Diana Prince and Themyscira.

"To honor Wonder Woman in her first movie ever, it was fixating on how to best tell that classic origin story," director Patty Jenkins says in the documentary. "Really trying to celebrate and enjoy where she comes from and what that history is and that journey that every superhero must take into what it is to be a superhero."

There's also some exploration of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

Watch now:

Video of Wonder Woman | &quot;A Look At Wonder Woman&quot; Documentary Livestream | Warner Bros. Entertainment

Wonder Woman's long-awaited sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, arrives in theaters Friday, Aug. 14.