Outlander promises twists in just-revealed opening scene (+3 new pics)

Ron D. Moore’s upcoming time-traveling series Outlander isn’t going to start the way author Diana Gabaldon’s much-loved novel does … so, how will it start?

*Be aware that there are SPOILERS below as well as in the last pic of the gallery*

Gabaldon revealed that Moore actually pitched her an opening sequence quite different from the book's during today’s Television Critics Association press tour panel.

While the novel originally kicks off with Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) and her husband Frank (Tobias Menzies) on their second honeymoon in Scotland, Gabaldon said that the upcoming Starz series will open up with a two-minute prologue set in a field hospital with Claire “in her element” as a combat nurse during World War II.

“You need to appreciate her immediately,” Gabaldon remembered Moore pitching. “It shows her being the competent and resilient person that she is.”

When a critic asked if another pivotal scene from the book [spoilers ahead], where Jamie (Sam Heughan) physically punishes Claire, will also be in the series, a kilt-wearing Moore replied: “It’s in the book and it’s in the show. It’s certainly an explosive scene. It hasn’t been shot yet, it’s down the road a bit. It’s a shocking moment, but it's an important part of the development of the characters, and we’re going to go for it.”

When another critic referred to that particular scene as the one that has Jamie “beating the crap” out of Claire, Gabaldon clarified: “He spanks her bottom with his sword belt and she doesn’t like it.” With Moore adding: “Everybody was in mortal danger due to something she did specifically — in Jamie’s world, there’s a cost to that.”

Speaking about the appreciation fans have for Jamie and Claire, Gabaldon quipped: “They want to meet Claire; they want to lick him.”

Check out the gallery below and let us know what you guys think. Do you agree with Outlander adopting a different -- and arguably more dramatic -- opening than the one in the book?

(via EW and Tumblr)