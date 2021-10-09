'Outlander' reveals first trailer for Season 6 and prepares fans for the Christie family at NYCC

It has become a truth universally acknowledged: it's not really New York Comic Con unless the cast of Outlander shows up to cause chaos. In 2019, the cast teased Season 5 while doing shots. While things had to be toned down for New York Comic Con 2021, the cast still held a live panel. Anytime this particular cast does that, fans will go berserk.

Berserk they went, too. Outlander will return for Season 6 in 2022 with a shortened season, but that only means that Season 7 will be bigger. The hype (and cosplay) was already bouncing off the walls, so when cast member Sam Heughan (Jaime) entered the fray, it was pandemonium. Properly masked and vaccinated pandemonium, of course.

Author Diana Gabaldon was also present, as well as Executive Producer Maria Davis. Joining the panel virtually were cast members Caitriona Balfe (Claire), John Bell (Ian), Lauren Lyle (Marsali), and César Domboy (Fergus).

Starz kicked things off was the first proper teaser trailer for Season 6, which can be seen right here:

Gabaldon teased fans can look forward to getting to know the Christie family in Season 6, some members of which already have history with Jamie. "They initially are integrated into the new community, but very soon we start to see the history between Tom and Jamie," Heughan said. "it starts to decay what Claire and Jamie have built.”

Heughan would love to say, “Everyone is welcome on the Ridge, except for you,” but unfortunately Jamie is a man of his word. "You're gonna love them, and you're gonna hate them," Heughan said of the Christies. As far as the fallout from Season 5 goes, Heughan added, "He knows he's on the wrong side... at some point he's going to have to switch sides." Balfe spoke of Claire having to come to terms with what happened to her and just being aware of it. "It has an effect on every aspect of her life," she said.

When asked if there was a "fun" episode this season (such as the series' silent episode), Davis said, "I don't know if I'd ever call Outlander fun... there's such a journey of trauma for so many characters.... we have lot of interring and amazing episodes this year."

The cast had no problems calling each other out on things, such as Balfe being the most prone to napping on set. As to which of them have ever flirted with fans? Balfe pointed her finger at both Heughan and Domboy, while Heughan pointed right back at her.

Was it difficult for any of them to get back into character after the extended break in shooting? As Heughan said, “I think we’ve been doing it for quite a while now… after you’ve been back for half a day it’s like you never went away.” He added, "It’s like wearing an old glove, you just slip back into it.”Balfe agreed, saying, “As soon as you get your costume on or get your wig on, it just clicks in.”

It may be like an old glove, but Heughan also said the ever-changing nature of the show is something he loves about it. “It’s constantly changing. He [Jamie] was a young highlander, and now he’s a grandfather. Just going on this journey has been fantastic.”

The Christies are coming, and that Outlander trauma is going to run deeper than ever. Gabaldon looked like she couldn't wait to relish every single moment.

Outlander will return to STARZ for Season 6 in 2022.

