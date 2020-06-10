Outlander's Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish hit the road in new Scottish travel series on Starz

Fans that can't get enough of Outlander's Scottish stars will soon have a new opportunity as Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish shed the roles and hit the road for Starz. The pair of actors — who play Jamie Fraser (obviously) and Dougal Mackenzie on the hit time travel series — are going the non-fiction route for their new show, Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, as they take many routes around their homeland to tap into their heritage.

According to Deadline, Starz (which also saw Outlander recently wrap its fifth season) picked up the eight-part, half-hour documentary series created by the very actors who'll be traveling around over the course of its run. Fans can get a taste of what to expect from the charming Scotsmen in its first teaser below.

Take a look:

Video of Men in Kilts | Official Teaser | STARZ

Did anyone else get goosebumps from that war cry? Heughan and McTavish will be trekking to familiar Outlander locales like Glencoe to not only investigate the series' historical roots but their own connections to the land. Sounds like the perfect way for fans to bide their time until Outlander adapts Diana Gabaldon's A Breath of Snow and Ashes in Season 6.

"The genuine curiosity and passion that Sam and Graham have for the landscapes they visit and the stories they uncover while traveling through the heart of Scotland makes Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham a truly enjoyable journey of discovery for the audience," said Christina Davis, President, Original Programming of Starz. "The series gives context and texture to Highland life and history, woven together, much like the tartan for which Scotland is so famous, and we look forward to taking this road trip with these two great friends."

Starz has not yet announced a release date for Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham.