Overwhelmed? This clip recaps every easter egg in X-Men: Days of Future Past

Considering the fact that it (literally) tried to connect almost 15 years of canon and more than a half dozen movies, there was quite a bit of stuff crammed into X-Men: Days of Future Past. But don’t worry, this guy is here to recap it all in 6+ geek-tastic minutes.

The hyper-detailed Mr. Sunday Movies has pulled together many of the highlights from Days of Future Past, which can serve as a helpful recap for folks who might not be too familiar with the depth of the X-Men movie and comic canon.

He touches on where the characters came from, the quick references you might’ve missed in regard to some of the noticeably absent First Class cast members, and how the film fits with the comic and animated series arcs.

Check out the clip below and let us know if he missed anything:

X-Men: Days of Future Past is open now and currently lighting up the box office.

(Via Mr. Sunday Movies)