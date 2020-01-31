Latest Stories

The Good Place 413 Whenever You're Ready
Tag: Podcast
Who Won the Week Ep. 217: The Good Place, Doctor Who, Arrow
Beneath Us screenshot
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Foundation set for Game of Thrones-level production; Beneath Us trailer; more
Sophia Lillis in Gretel & Hansel
Tag: Movies
Sophia Lillis, new Scream Queen, is learning her true power
Owen Wilson 2019
Tag: TV
Owen Wilson will join Tom Hiddleston for Loki's Disney+ series
Owen Wilson 2019
More info i
Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Owen Wilson will join Tom Hiddleston for Loki's Disney+ series

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Jan 31, 2020

We've known that Loki -- a Disney+ streaming series starring Tom Hiddleston as the MCU God of Mischief -- was on the way for a while now, but much of the show still remains a mystery, including which actors will join Hiddleston for Loki's next Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure. Now, another big name is joining the show's cast. 

ComicBook.com reported Friday that Owen Wilson, a Golden Globe-nominated star best known for his frequent collaborations with director Wes Anderson and voicing Lightning McQueen in Pixar's Cars franchise, has joined the cast alongside Hiddleston. While the report, later confirmed by The Wrap, noted that Wilson has been cast in a "major role" in the series, we don't yet know what role that might be. The role would be Wilson's first major comic book-based work, but far from his first major genre work. In addition to Cars, his past credits also include ArmageddonNight at the MuseumMidnight in ParisFantastic Mr. Fox, and more. 

More loki

Loki Tom Hiddleston Thor Ragnarok
A guide to Loki on Disney+, with updated details on the Marvel trickster's new show
Loki and Thor (2011)
Thor and Loki's 5 best brotherly love moments, ranked

Hiddleston first appeared as Loki nearly a decade ago in Marvel's Thor, and soon became a fan favorite thanks to his role as the primary villain in The Avengers in 2012. Since then Loki has been through a lot in the MCU, co-starring in all three Thor films before his apparent death in Avengers: Infinity War in 2018. In Avengers: Endgame the character got a new chance at life thanks to a mishap with the Tesseract which sent him into an alternate timeline. The Loki series will give Hiddleston and company a chance to explore that alternate reality, which means it has the potential to go anywhere. That also means that Wilson could be playing any number of characters from throughout Loki's long comic book history.  

Loki was first announced back in 2018, shortly after the character's apparent demise in Infinity War. Michael Waldron will serve as showrunner on the series, and Kate Herron will direct. The series is expected to arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2021, after the debuts of fellow MCU seriesThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: loki
Tag: disney plus
Tag: Tom Hiddleston
Tag: Owen Wilson
Tag: Marvel Cinematic Universe

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker