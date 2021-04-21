Oxygen: 'Buried' meets '28 Days Later' in first claustrophobic trailer for Netflix's new sci-fi flick

The trailer for Netflix's Oxygen will have you breathing on manual for the rest of the day. Hitting the streamer next month, the French survival thriller stars Mélanie Laurent (Inglourious Basterds, 6 Underground) as a young woman who wakes up to find herself trapped inside of a cryogenic pod. She has no idea who she is or how she got there, but one thing is certain: she'll suffocate from lack of breathing air if she doesn't escape the pod (run by a HAL 9000-esque A.I. named MILO) within 90 minutes. Talk about a ticking clock!

Alexandre Aja (Piranha 3D, Crawl) directed the movie, which feels like a mix of Buried, Source Code, and Westworld. We're ready for those sweet, sweet existential themes. Oxygen is very much a spotlight for Laurent's incredible acting prowess, but you can also expect appearances from Mathieu Amalric (Quantum of Solace) and Malik Zidi (Play). The screenplay was penned by Christie LeBlanc (How to Make a Reality Star).

Watch the trailer below:

Video of Oxygen | Official Trailer | Netflix

Remember how we said that the trailer reminds us of Buried? Well, that's exactly what Aja thought of when reading the script.

"It got me thinking of the best of Buried, but with a 28 Days Later twist... The story is a mystery box built like a labyrinth from which you have to escape," the filmmaker explained to Collider in February, adding that the material feels similar to the state of the world over the past year. "The movie looked oddly reflective of what we went through during lockdown. Of the need to breathe, to escape."

Aja and Gregory Levasseur (he's written and/or produced all of Aja's films since 1999) produced the project alongside Vincent Maraval (French Exit), Brahim Chioua (Climax), and Noëmie Devide (Spring Breakers) of Getaway Films.

Oxygen arrives on Netflix Wednesday, May 12. Take a deep breath and head to the gallery below for some key art and production stills.