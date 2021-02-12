Pacific Rim: Uprising director says third film could've 'married' series to Godzilla and King Kong universe

The Pacific Rim universe is filled with massive ideas, from giant robots that have to be piloted by two people to operate properly to a massive sea wall protecting a continent from monsters to the kaiju themselves, which just keep getting bigger as the stakes in the stories rise. We expect big things from Pacific Rim, but there was a time when we could have had something even bigger: A crossover with the MonsterVerse inhabited by monster legends like Godzilla and King Kong.

While chatting with fans on Twitter this week, Pacific Rim: Uprising writer/director Steven DeKnight fielded a question about whether or not he ever considered continuing the franchise with a massive MonsterVerse crossover, particularly given that both franchises are under the Legendary Pictures banner. It turns out that DeKnight — whose other credits include Spartacus and Netflix's Daredevil — didn't just consider it, but outright started planning for it.

Pacific Rim: Uprising was set 10 years after the first film, and chronicled the adventures of Stacker Pentecost's son, Jake (John Boyega) and a young Jaeger enthusiast named Amara (Cailee Spaeny) as they uncovered a Kaiju conspiracy triggered by the monstrous precursors, who planned to stage a terraforming invasion and colonization of Earth via a drift link with scientist Newt Geiszler (Charlie Day).

That film ended with Jake Pentecost promising that, after winning another victory, humanity would be taking the fight directly to the Precursors, setting the stage for a kind of cross-dimensional battle. It's not clear how that would have eventually forged a connection to Godzilla, but in later tweets DeKnight also explained that, because Pacific Rim 3 didn't ultimately happen, he wasn't actually able to fully develop the idea with Legendary.

DeKnight went on to explain that, out of respect for Legendary's current MonsterVerse plans, he won't share further details of the plot he had in mind for this planned crossover experience. That said, he did offer up this interesting tidbit about what the struggle would have actually been.

Sadly, we'll probably never get to see this particular clash of titans, particularly since the Pacific Rim films originated from Universal Pictures, while Legendary's MonsterVerse is set up at Warner Bros. That said, Pacific Rim is continuing in a new form soon via the Netflix anime series Pacific Rim: The Black. It won't have Godzilla, but there'll still be plenty of kaiju.