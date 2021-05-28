Bear market no more: Paddington 2 no longer top rated film after unbearable review

Paddington 2 got unbearable news today when a new negative review of the film ousted the movie as Rotten Tomatoes’ best-ranked movie ever. The Hollywood Reporter was first to share the update, much to the chagrin of fans of the delightful stuffed bear who lives with the Brown family.

The 2017 movie, in which a lovable marmalade-eating bear tries to get a gift for his aunt’s 100th birthday, has only had its top status since April when an unearthed negative review of Citizen Kane kicked the Orson Welles film out of the top spot.

Paddington 2’s negative review is a recent one by Eddie Harrison at Film Authority, who grew up with Michael Bond's Paddington stories and didn’t think the movie did his childhood memories justice. His critique of the film includes comparing Ben Wishaw, the voice of Paddington, to “a member of some indie-pop band coming down from an agonising ketamine high” and that the bear himself had “evil, beady eyes and ratty fur.”

The review goes on in a trollish fashion saying that the “manky-looking” bear bears little relation to the original character and ends by saying the movie’s depiction of Paddington “ain’t yo mamma’s Paddington bear, and it won’t be yours either.”

Even though 245 other reviews on Rotten Tomatoes differ from Harrison’s opinion, his stance on the film is enough to kick Paddington 2 out of the top spot (most likely his intention, since his review of the 2017 movie went up yesterday).

Who holds the “best movie” moniker, however, is already somewhat arbitrary. In this case, it’s determined by the movie that has a 100% rating with the most reviews, but Rotten Tomatoes doesn’t even use this metric, and instead uses an “adjusted score” based on some secret algorithm to come up with its Top Rated List.

Secret algorithms aren’t very fun, however, and so here we are. We bid adieu to Paddington 2 and welcome the next film in line to take on the “best movie ever” mantle: in this case, another sequel arguably better than the original, Toy Story 2.