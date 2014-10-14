Latest Stories

Painkiller Jane director promises R-rated script: 'We can't tone it down’

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Oct 14, 2014

Directing duo Jen and Sylvia Soska are currently in development for a film version of cult fave comic property Painkiller Jane. For those not very familiar with the comic, their only experience with the franchise is likely the short-lived 2007 television series starring Kristanna Loken — which, admittedly, wasn’t very good.

In a chat with Crave Online, Jen said they plan to go back deep into the early days of the comic for inspiration and dig into the dark, gritty (and R-rated) origins of the character:

“I’m not working for Marvel. It has to be an R-rated character. I would love to see Marvel do Marvel MAX movies, where you do The Punisher for kids and then you do The Punisher as The Punisher. Because when you come to a character like Jane, she drinks, she fights, she f*cks, she talks like you and I talk, and that’s an important part of her character.

That’s why we’d be really disappointed if that ended up being a PG or a PG-13 film because if you look at the character… Kids are reading this kind of content. I mean, when I was a kid I was reading The Punisher. I was reading all this kind of stuff. I think people discredit kids and what they’re capable of tolerating. So Jane has to be true to the character and it’s got to be an R. We can’t tone it down or we’d tone Jane out of the entire script.”

There are some comic properties that work great in the PG-13 realm, and there are some best served by a harder rating. As Soska notes, characters like The Punisher, Painkiller Jane and Deadpool (debatably) fall into that area. Here’s hoping they can stick to their guns and get this movie made, because we’d love to see it.

(Via Crave Online)

Tag: Painkiller Jane
Tag: Jen Soska
Tag: Comics

