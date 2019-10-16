WIRE Buzz: Pandora opens up a second season; Stephen Lobo lands crucial Crisis role; more

The CW's sci-fi series Pandora is coming back for a second season.

The renewal comes just two weeks after the show's first season finale and is expected to air sometime in 2020. The series follows a young woman, Jax (Priscilla Quintana), who joins Earth’s Space Training Academy after the death of her parents, and finds solace in defending her home planet from human and alien threats.

However, there's more to Jax than meets the eye, and she may end up being humanity's greatest savior — or worst destroyer. With so many unanswered questions, it's a good thing the show is getting (at least) one more season to explore them.

Speaking of The CW, its annual Arrowverse mega-crossover has landed a new castmember in what may just be a crucial role.

Stephen Lobo, who also stars in TNT's upcoming Snowpiercer series, has landed the role of Detective Jim Corrigan in the five-part event, Crisis on Infinite Earths. In DC Comics lore, Corrigan is the human host of the supernatural, vengeance-seeking being known as The Spectre.

At this point, The CW isn't confirming if The Spectre will appear. However, executive producer Marc Guggenheim, who recently stepped down as Carnivale Row showrunner to focus on Crisis, did offer an enticing tease.

"Fans of the Crisis on Infinite Earths comic know the Spectre plays a pivotal role," Guggenheim told IGN. "We’re thrilled Stephen is our Jim Corrigan."

In the comic version of Crisis, both Corrigan and Spectre were both key in doing battle with the Anti-Monitor, who'll serve as the villain for the TV adaptation.

Crisis on Infinite Earths is set to kick-off this December.

Finally, Hulu has acquired a documentary about author Margaret Atwood.

Titled Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word Is Power, the doc will follow the author and her late partner Graeme Gibson, eventually leading up to her seeing the world of her landmark work, The Handmaid's Tale, brought to life on the set of the Hulu series.

Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany will read Atwood's poetry and prose throughout the doc, which also features interviews with Handmaid's stars Elisabeth Moss, Sarah Polley, Volker Schlöndorf, and more. Atwood's The Testaments, a sequel to the landmark 1985 novel, just earned her the coveted Booker Prize, which she split with co-winner Bernardine Evaristo.

Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word Is Power will be available to stream on Hulu starting Nov. 19.

