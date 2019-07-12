It may be an independent film, but the visual feast that frames Emma Roberts’ trip to the underbelly of a flawed utopia makes the first trailer for Paradise Hills look like a sci-fi thriller done on a blockbuster budget.
Roberts stars as Uma, a girl sent by her wealthy parents to Paradise Hills, a mysterious, island-isolated human refinery where young women are trained to perfectly exemplify the traits and social graces that befit their class. On the surface, Paradise Hills is a vividly colored wonderland, the sort of dreamlike utopia that’s hard to resist — even for those who arrive as less-than-willing pupils.
But as she befriends other high-society trainees like Chloe (Danielle McDonald), Yu (Awkwafina), and Mexican pop star Amarna (Eiza Gonzalez), Uma and the rest of the clique begin to realize that Paradise Hills — as well as the mysterious Duchess (Milla Jovovich) who runs it — are hiding a sinister secret.
All that high-concept stuff doesn’t appear to strand Paradise Hills in art movie territory, though. Once the women uncover the facility’s secret, the danger is real — and there’s no outside help coming to show them the way out. “It's a race against the clock as Uma and her friends try to escape Paradise Hills before it consumes them all,” the official description teases.
Set for a simultaneous premiere both to digital platforms and in theaters, Paradise Hills is slated to arrive on Nov. 1.