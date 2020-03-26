WIRE Buzz: Paradise Lost trailer; Spiral horror pics; Horizon Zero Dawn comic

Are fans in Hell? Or just Mississippi? That’s what Paradise Lost, a new show coming to Spectrum Originals, asks during its first trailer. But don’t worry: even if the premise sounds a little more metaphorical than genre-laden, showrunner Rodes Fishburne makes it clear that the show’s first 10 episodes are going to get Biblically strange.

The story is about Yates Forsythe (Josh Hartnett), a man all tied up in the death of his painting prodigy sister Janus (Autry Haydon-Wilson), returning to their small town. "The first season of Paradise Lost is a meditation on Thomas Wolfe’s famous line, 'you can’t go home again,’" Fishburne said to EW. "It turns out, you can go home again, in the case of Yates Forsythe, you just have to confront your past in a way you had never imagined." Those looking to understand more — and get a glimpse of how Janus was “powerful, otherworldly powerful” — should check out the first trailer.

Deer coming back to life, a painter with mystical visions, and a whole lot of Kentucky-fried accents...John Milton didn’t have the range for this. "Janus often talked about 'seeing things' before they happened and putting them onto canvas to capture her visions," Fishburne said. "She was charismatic, intelligent, and beautiful. Her power was the ability to stand astride the line between the rational and the irrational. In another time she would have been called a ‘circe.’"

Sounding a bit similar to Swamp Thing, at least in its locale and long-standing small town relationships, the show also stars Nick Nolte, Bridget Regan, Barbara Hershey, Gail Bean, Danielle Deadwyler, Shane McRae, and Silas Weir Mitchell.

Paradise Lost premieres on April 13.

Next, the Saw franchise is revving up its sadistic reboot with Spiral — which is “from the book of Saw,” whatever that means — and the Chris Rock/Samuel L. Jackson film has dropped a few new sneak peek photos to supplement its first teaser trailer. With a story by Rock and a creative team including Saw II-IV director Darren Lynn Bousman and Jigsaw writers Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg, Spiral looks to take the Saw mythology to whole new levels.

Rock’s detective is covered in somebody’s blood, though it doesn’t look to be his. Perhaps his partner’s? Max Minghella looks like he could give a good gory scream. Jackson arrives in a spiral-strewn location, only solidifying the plot of Jigsaw (or perhaps a copycat killer) against cops during this sweaty summer-set film.

Spiral was scheduled to open in theaters on May 15, though that date is expected to be delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Finally, PlayStation hit Horizon Zero Dawn is getting its own comic tie-in series from Titan Comics. The award-winning game (both critically and popularly acclaimed), about a far future where humanity has circled past its high-tech sci-fi and reverted to hunter-gatherer tribalism, came out in 2017. A world of mysterious machines, great mystery, and hard-fought survival seduced plenty of genre fans.

Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, its universe is getting a new story from game co-writer Anne Toole and artist Ann Maulina about a new hunter: Talanah. Talanah is looking for purpose after the protagonist of the first game, Aloy, disappears. With a new threat out in the world, she’ll have her work cut out for her.

“Fans are going to absolutely love the stories we have to tell of Talanah and Aloy as we expand the Horizon Zero Dawn universe in this new comic series,” editor Tolly Mags said. “I’m really excited to see their reaction when this explosive new story arrives.”

A prequel issue is coming on Free Comic Book Day (whenever that actually happens), with the series’ launch currently scheduled for July 22.