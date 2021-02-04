Sweet Victory! Paramount+ Super Bowl spot finds Beavis, Dora, Patrick Stewart & more rocking out to SpongeBob

It’s Super Bowl time once again, and the commercials are upon us. Paramount+ (aka the soon-to-be-rebranded streaming platform CBS All Access) has created its own ad for the occasion, and there are several characters who make it peak genre entertainment.

The 90-second spot starts with Patrick Stewart (Picard) in a tux on top of a snowy peak, which Stewart identifies as Paramount Mountain. Other characters from shows that will now be streaming on Paramount+ show up there as well, and they run the gamut from Dora the Explorer, to Beavis and Butt-Head, to Anson Mount dressed as Captain Christopher Pike from Star Trek: Discovery.

What are they all doing there? Patrick Stewart lays it all down as he sips a cocktail served to him by Stephen Colbert.

“We live here now,” Stewart says in a totally not-creepy way. “On Mount Paramount — isn’t it glorious?”

Check it out below:

Video of Paramount+ Expedition | Sweet Victory | Super Bowl LV Spot

Everyone except for Patrick Stewart seems unsure of how glorious it is, though. And then SpongeBob Squarepants makes his entrance and starts singing “Sweet Victory,” the David Glen Eisley power ballad first made famous in the 2001 SpongeBob SquarePants episode "Band Geeks." And the glory is evident.

Fans of the cartoon sponge may recall the petition to have SpongeBob’s performance played during halftime at 2019's Super Bowl LIII, in remembrance of the show’s creator, Stephen Hillenburg.Though the song did get stadium air time after the game, it sadly wasn't aired on live broadcast television. Now it looks like SpongeBob has finally got his chance to sing during a Super Bowl, albeit in an ad.

Dora, Beavis and Butt-Head, SpongeBob, and Captain Pike aren’t the only genre cameos we see in the ad, either. We also get glimpses of James Smartwood from Tooning Out the News, Ethan Peck's Spock from Star Trek: Discovery, Leonardo of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Elmer the Old Man from Crank Yankers, and the scary long-haired woman from The Ring. What a party!

The ad, titled “Sweet Victory” after SpongeBob’s performance, will play this Super Bowl Sunday on CBS.