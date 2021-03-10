Soulless - Parasol Protectorate - Graphic Novel Cover
Break out the treacle tarts! Paranormal steampunk series Parasol Protectorate getting animated show

Vanessa Frey Armstrong
Mar 10, 2021, 10:16 PM EST (Updated)
In an announcement that would make Alexia Tarabotti swoon (or at least pretend to swoon, ever so adroitly), Frederator Studios — the company behind Adventure Time and Castlevania — is adapting Gail Carriger’s popular Parasol Protectorate books into an animated series.

The books — which take place in a Victorian London where werewolves and vampires intermingle with high society — follow Alexia Tarabotti, a 26-year-old spinster who finds herself delightfully entangled with the handsome werewolf, Lord Maccon, and less-delightfully entangled in a dark plot that soon becomes a matter of life and death.  

The Parasol Protectorate series has over one million copies in print since the first book, Soulless, came out in 2009. It has also been adapted into graphic novels and translated into more than a dozen different languages.

"As a massive fan of animation, I am so excited and honored to have this series in their talented hands,” Carriger said about Frederator Studios in a statement. “I can’t wait to collaborate and see them work their story magic on Alexia and all her friends. I think it's going to be ridiculously fun."

Federator CEO Michael Hirsh is also excited about the collaboration. “Parasol Protectorate is a wickedly fun, addictive, and refreshing paranormal adventure and will be an incredibly exciting and wonderful addition to the animation space,” he shared.

The series will be executive produced by Carriger, Hirsh, and Kevin Kolde. No news yet on when or where we’ll be able to see the series, or who will be cast to voice the characters.

