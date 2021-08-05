South Park renewed through 2027, Paramount+ picks up 14 animated movies from Trey Parker and Matt Stone

It's been over two decades since South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut hit theaters in the summer of 1999 and despite a warm critical welcome, a modicum of box office success, and a freakin' Oscar nod (blame Canada!), no sequel was ever produced.

Luckily, Paramount+ is making up for all that lost time with a whopping 14 original features inspired by the raunchy and ever-topical Comedy Central series from Trey Parker and Matt Stone. "We did a South Park movie in 1999, and we’ve never done another one because the show has been so satisfying,” Stone told Bloomberg, which first broke the news. "Now we’re older, and the idea of what streaming movies can be is pretty promising."

Per Bloomberg, the two creators — who also provide the voices for most of the main characters — have inked a massive $900 million deal with ViacomCBS that not only includes the aforementioned films, but at least seven more seasons of South Park, which will boost the show's on-air tenure to 30 seasons by 2027.

“Matt and Trey are world-class creatives who brilliantly use their outrageous humor to skewer the absurdities of our culture and we are excited to expand and deepen our long relationship with them to help fuel Paramount+ and Comedy Central,” Chris McCarthy, President-CEO of MTV Entertainment and Chief Content Officer of Adult Animation for Paramount+, said in a statement. “Franchising marquee content like South Park and developing new IP with tremendous talent like Matt and Trey, is at the heart of our strategy to continue growing Paramount+.”

The twenty-third season of South Park aired in 2019 before Parker and Stone decided to take a different approach for the most unusual year that was 2020. Instead of a traditional batch of episodes, they produced two pandemic-related specials that aired in September 2020 and March 2021, respectively. With their new deal in place, however, the twisted minds behind the long-running franchise are ready to dive back into their usual rhythm.

“Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years,” added Parker and Stone in a joint statement. “When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received. We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us."