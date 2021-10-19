Exclusive: Patrick & SpongeBob go retro for Halloween in spooky new 'The Patrick Star Show' clip

Who is normally pink and very dim, but turns black and white this Halloween? Yup, Patrick Star (Bill Fagerbakke) is doing the spooky holiday up right in a brand-new The Patrick Star Show Halloween special premiering Friday, Oct. 22, at 7:00 p.m. on Nickelodeon.

“Terror at 20,000 Leagues” is a stop-motion and 2D animation extravaganza celebrating the season with Patrick and his already delightfully bizarre family.

SYFY WIRE has an exclusive sneak peek at the special episode within an episode featuring SpongeBob (Tom Kenny), Patrick and Plankton (Mr. Lawrence) as stop-motion puppets inside Dr. Plankenstein’s castle. It's an old school Halloween look, with plenty of felt to go around.

Check out the exclusive clip below:

Video of The Patrick Star Show, “Terror at 20,000 Leagues” Sneak Peek

Throughout Season 1 of The Patrick Star Show, each of the episodes have featured special mini sequences exploring all kinds of animation styles. Screen Novelties, a Los Angeles-based stop-motion animation production company, have produced two of those stop-motion sequences and this Halloween special sequence.

Seamus Walsh of Screen Novelties tells SYFY WIRE that the stop-motion technique particularly lends itself to these Halloween segments because of its “raw and chaotic” feel. “It can add a rambunctious edge to the storytelling,” he explains. “As a medium it doesn’t affect the story, per se, but it has a distinctive, dreamlike quality that heightens the scenario.”

Adding that it’s been an honor to bring Patrick, SpongeBob and their pals to stop-motion life, Walsh says that The Patrick Star Show particularly lends itself to experimentation and anarchy. “That frees us up to add our weird spin on the puppets," he explains. "It was such an awesome challenge to reinvent these iconic characters in our style, while still remaining true to their spirits. We’re proud of how they turned out and hope the fans will dig it.”

The Patrick Star Show was recently greenlit for 13 additional Season 1 episodes, bringing the total to 26.